Victims of Institutional abuse hoping for closure

Blurred sad boy leaning open hand against glass door. Source: E+
Published 22 December 2017 at 12:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:18am
By Kirsty Johansen, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The largest royal commission in Australia's history and one of the largest public inquiries into institutional child abuse internationally concludes this week. Survivors say they hope the five-year-long inquiry will lead to some closure, even though the physical and psychological scars remain.
Published 22 December 2017 at 12:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:18am
By Kirsty Johansen, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share