SBS Filipino

Victims of Institutional abuse hoping for closure

SBS Filipino

Boy Behind Glass Door

Blurred sad boy leaning open hand against glass door. Source: E+

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 December 2017 at 12:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:18am
By Kirsty Johansen, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The largest royal commission in Australia's history and one of the largest public inquiries into institutional child abuse internationally concludes this week. Survivors say they hope the five-year-long inquiry will lead to some closure, even though the physical and psychological scars remain.

Published 22 December 2017 at 12:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:18am
By Kirsty Johansen, Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul