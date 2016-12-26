Victoria boosts feral dog controls for peak season

It is one of several measures being used to combat the dogs, which graziers say are especially destructive over summer.
Checking the traps for wild dogs Source: SBS
The Victorian government has reintroduced a $120 bounty for wild dogs that continue to impact sheep farms in many regional centres across the state. Image: Checking the traps for wild dogs (SBS)
