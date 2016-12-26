SBS Filipino

Victoria boosts feral dog controls for peak season

SBS Filipino

Checking the traps for wild dogs

Checking the traps for wild dogs Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 26 December 2016 at 1:53pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Victorian government has reintroduced a $120 bounty for wild dogs that continue to impact sheep farms in many regional centres across the state. Image: Checking the traps for wild dogs (SBS)

Published 26 December 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 26 December 2016 at 1:53pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It is one of several measures being used to combat the dogs, which graziers say are especially destructive over summer.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January