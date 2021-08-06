Victoria enters snap week-long lockdown as NSW marks its worst day yet

Highlights PM Scott Morrison announces NSW will be receiving more than 180,000 extra Pfizer vaccine doses from the federal government to help control the Sydney outbreak.

Queensland will receive 112,000 Pfizer vaccine doses over the next two weeks from the federal government .

Tasmania is declaring Victoria is a high-risk location from Thursday night.

New South Wales has reported five deaths in the past day, including four people who were not vaccinated. The state also recorded 262 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and plunged a new region into lockdown. The Premier Gladys Berejiklian has declared a week-long order will apply for the Hunter region, north of Sydney, from 5 o'clock on Thursday evening.











"We only get one chance to act fast. We only get one chance to make difficult decisions that are the right decisions. I would much prefer to wait two or three days. I would much prefer if we didn't have to make this decision now, " Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said in a press briefing last night.





