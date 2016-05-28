Victoria formally apologises for historic gay laws

Premier Daniel Andrew's statement -- delivered to an audience in parliament that included men who were jailed for being gay -- is believed to be a world first.
Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews delivers a formal apology to people affected by past laws criminalising homosexuality Source: AAP
Published 28 May 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By James Elton-Pym, Luke Waters
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The state of Victoria has issued a formal apology to people affected by decades-old laws that made homosexuality a criminal offence. Image: Victorias Premier Daniel Andrews delivers a formal apology to people affected by past laws criminalising homosexuality. (AAP)
Published 28 May 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By James Elton-Pym, Luke Waters
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share