Victoria moves closer to voluntary euthanasia
Victoria is another step closer to introducing voluntary euthanasia, with the State Government accepting all the recommendations from an advisory panel on assisted dying. If the Government proceeds now, it will be up to the state's politicians to decide on whether to legalise euthanasia, with legislation likely to be voted on before the end of the year.
