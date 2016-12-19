SBS Filipino

Victoria moves to end 'dog box' apartments

A set of apartment blocks under construction in Melbourne

A set of apartment blocks under construction in Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 19 December 2016 at 5:46pm, updated 22 December 2016 at 2:35pm
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Tiny apartments you can barely walk around in, are set to be a legacy of buildings past. Image: A set of apartment blocks under construction in Melbourne (AAP)

New guidelines have been unveiled in Victoria to ensure apartment dwellers will have more room, and more light, improving their quality of life.

