Victoria moves to end 'dog box' apartments

New guidelines have been unveiled in Victoria to ensure apartment dwellers will have more room, and more light, improving their quality of life.
A set of apartment blocks under construction in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 19 December 2016 at 5:46pm, updated 22 December 2016 at 2:35pm
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tiny apartments you can barely walk around in, are set to be a legacy of buildings past. Image: A set of apartment blocks under construction in Melbourne (AAP)
Published 19 December 2016 at 5:46pm, updated 22 December 2016 at 2:35pm
By Sarah Abo
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share