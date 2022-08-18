Victoria opens its Migration Program but do you know the application process?

Highlights Victoria’s 2022-23 Skilled Migration Program is open to applicants living in Victoria and overseas.

The program provides two visa pathways such as the Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) which is a permanent visa and Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) which is temporary.

All occupations on the relevant Department of Home Affairs occupation list are now eligible, and applicants are no longer required to be using STEMM skills and working in a target sector to apply.

How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS "The higher the points, the better."





Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag from Bridges Immigration and Visa Services said that the score of an individual's point test and ties with Victoria are the key factors that the state government is looking into on choosing who will they invite for the Victorian Migration Program.





"When you apply for your ROI, highlight your ties with Victoria. You can discuss whether you study, work or live here in Victoria. If you have a contribution in the company or state itself, it's worthwhile to discuss it on your application," she added.



Advertisement