Victoria opens its Migration Program but do you know the application process?

Flinders Street Station in Melbourne

Published 18 August 2022 at 3:47pm, updated 19 August 2022 at 9:34am
By TJ Correa
In this episode of 'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.', a registered migration agent detailed the process for Victoria's State Nomination application.

Highlights
  • Victoria’s 2022-23 Skilled Migration Program is open to applicants living in Victoria and overseas.
  • The program provides two visa pathways such as the Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) which is a permanent visa and Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) which is temporary.
  • All occupations on the relevant Department of Home Affairs occupation list are now eligible, and applicants are no longer required to be using STEMM skills and working in a target sector to apply.
How to listen to this podcast
"The higher the points, the better."

Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag from Bridges Immigration and Visa Services said that the score of an individual's point test and ties with Victoria are the key factors that the state government is looking into on choosing who will they invite for the Victorian Migration Program.

"When you apply for your ROI, highlight your ties with Victoria. You can discuss whether you study, work or live here in Victoria. If you have a contribution in the company or state itself, it's worthwhile to discuss it on your application," she added.
Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag
Listen to the interview
Speaking to SBS Filipino, Registered Migration Agent Em Tanag detailed the application process and requirements for the Victorian Migration Program.

09:30
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
