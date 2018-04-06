Victoria Police complaints process a failure: legal and community advocates

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius speaks during a media conference at the Victoria Police Centre Source: AAP
Calls for reform to Victoria Police's internal complaints process are growing after footage of another violent arrest emerged. The state's independent anti-corruption body will review the violent arrest of an African-Australian man who was kicked in the head while on the ground, after an internal assessment found it did not constitute excessive force. It comes a day after video emerged of rough handling of a disability pensioner by police.
