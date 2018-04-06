SBS Filipino

Victoria Police complaints process a failure: legal and community advocates

SBS Filipino

Melbourne, Monday, Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius speaks during a media conference at the Victoria Police Centre Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2018 at 1:43pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 1:49pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Calls for reform to Victoria Police's internal complaints process are growing after footage of another violent arrest emerged. The state's independent anti-corruption body will review the violent arrest of an African-Australian man who was kicked in the head while on the ground, after an internal assessment found it did not constitute excessive force. It comes a day after video emerged of rough handling of a disability pensioner by police.

Published 6 April 2018 at 1:43pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 1:49pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul