Victoria Police considers DPP advice over Cardinal Pell

It comes a day after the release of a new book about the Cardinal detailing allegations dating back four decades.
Published 18 May 2017 at 11:56am, updated 18 May 2017 at 11:58am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Criminal charges against Cardinal George Pell are currently being considered after Victoria Police received advice from the state's Director of Public Prosecutions regarding further historical sex abuse allegations.Image: Cardinal George Pell (Getty Images):
