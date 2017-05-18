SBS Filipino

Victoria Police considers DPP advice over Cardinal Pell

Published 18 May 2017 at 11:56am, updated 18 May 2017 at 11:58am
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Criminal charges against Cardinal George Pell are currently being considered after Victoria Police received advice from the state's Director of Public Prosecutions regarding further historical sex abuse allegations.

It comes a day after the release of a new book about the Cardinal detailing allegations dating back four decades.

 





