Victoria reinstates COVID-19 restrictions, players and staff of Australian Open undergo test and isolation

Highlights Household gatherings will be limited to 15 visitors and masks are made mandatory in public indoor spaces apart

A 75 per cent return-to-work office cap scheduled for Monday, 8 February will be paused, and the current cap of 50 per cent will remain in place

The Australian Open will go ahead on Monday as planned

Premier Daniel Andrews said the new case was in a 26-year-old man from Noble Park in Melbourne's south-east who had been working as a resident support worker as part of the Australian Open quarantine program.





Meanwhile, international players and their support staff who were at that Melbourne CBD hotel, the Grand Hyatt, are in isolation and undergoing testing, with Tennis Australia planning to resume postponed lead-in events on Friday.





