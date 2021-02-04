SBS Filipino

Victoria reinstates COVID-19 restrictions, players and staff of Australian Open undergo test and isolation

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews-Victoria is again in COVID-19 defence mode after a quarantine hotel worker tested positive for the virus.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews-Victoria is again in COVID-19 defence mode after a quarantine hotel worker tested positive for the virus. Source: AAP/James Ross

Published 4 February 2021 at 3:26pm, updated 4 February 2021 at 3:29pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
A Victorian hotel quarantine worker has tested positive to COVID-19, prompting the state government to reintroduce masks indoors and reduce the size of private gatherings. Meanwhile, international players and their support staff are in isolation and undergoing testing.

Highlights
  • Household gatherings will be limited to 15 visitors and masks are made mandatory in public indoor spaces apart
  • A 75 per cent return-to-work office cap scheduled for Monday, 8 February will be paused, and the current cap of 50 per cent will remain in place
  • The Australian Open will go ahead on Monday as planned
Premier Daniel Andrews said the new case was in a 26-year-old man from Noble Park in Melbourne's south-east who had been working as a resident support worker as part of the Australian Open quarantine program.

Meanwhile, international players and their support staff who were at that Melbourne CBD hotel, the Grand Hyatt, are in isolation and undergoing testing, with Tennis Australia planning to resume postponed lead-in events on Friday.

The Australian Open will go ahead on Monday as planned despite a quarantine worker at a players' hotel testing positive for COVID-19.

