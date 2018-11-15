SBS Filipino

Victoria releases details of Belt and Road deal with China

Premier Daniel Andrews

The MOU is not an official commitment by Victoria to any Chinese-funded projects. Source: AAP

Published 15 November 2018 at 1:50pm, updated 16 November 2018 at 9:49am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Victorian Government has released a memorandum of understanding with China over its controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) after a secretive deal between the two was announced last October. The state opposition, the Federal Government and foreign-policy analysts have sharply criticised the deal.

