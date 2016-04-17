Victoria Starting with Medical Cannabis Next Year

Children with severe epilepsy will be the first to benefit in what the state government is calling a small-scale, strictly controlled program.
Published 17 April 2016 at 11:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By G. Dyett, L. Tolentino
Source: SBS
Australians are a step closer to being able to access medicinal marijuana, with Victoria granting access to the drug in exceptional circumstances from next year. Image: Mary Wooldridge ... 'some way other than smokeable' (AAP)
