Victoria suffering near-record flu rates

site_197_Filipino_750845.JPG

Published 20 September 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 4:34pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Some Australian states are experiencing an unprecedented influenza outbreak, with Victoria among the worst hit. The state's Department of Health says the epidemic may have reached its peak. Influenza rates are at a near-record level in Victoria, with over 13-thousand people tested this year. That's up from just over 8-thousand cases in the same period last year.

IMAGE: A person gets a flu jab (AAP)

