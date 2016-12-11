Victoria to vote on euthanasia next year

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Victoria to vote on euthanasia next yearPlay02:23SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.09MB)Published 11 December 2016 at 11:56amBy Uma RishiSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The Victorian government has confirmed it will introduce legislation next year to legalise assisted dying for the terminally ill. Image: Daniel Andrews announces plans on euthanasia (AAP)Published 11 December 2016 at 11:56amBy Uma RishiSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe Andrews Government says it will set up an expert panel to help draft the legal framework. It comes almost a month after voluntary euthanasia laws in South Australia were defeated in parliament by one vote in a rare overnight sitting. ShareLatest podcast episodesFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January