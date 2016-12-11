SBS Filipino

Victoria to vote on euthanasia next year

Published 11 December 2016 at 11:56am
By Uma Rishi
Source: SBS
The Victorian government has confirmed it will introduce legislation next year to legalise assisted dying for the terminally ill. Image: Daniel Andrews announces plans on euthanasia (AAP)

The Andrews Government says it will set up an expert panel to help draft the legal framework.

 

It comes almost a month after voluntary euthanasia laws in South Australia were defeated in parliament by one vote in a rare overnight sitting.

 

 

 





