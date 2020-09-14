Victorian businesses receive boost as restrictions set to ease

anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne Victoria

Police move protesters on through the Queen Victoria Market during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

State government of Victoria unveils a $3 billion business rescue package

The state of emergency in Victoria has been extended for another month from September 14.

To ease the pain for businesses, the Andrews government  announced a $3 billion support package of cash grants, tax relief and cashflow support.

Industry Support & Recovery Minister Martin Pakula says the announcement takes the state government's total business support to more than $6 billion.

"This business support is about ensuring we get as many businesses through these next few weeks. Get as many of them to come through the other side to go back to trading, whether they be in retail, whether they be in hospitality or elsewhere"

The number of cases continue to trend downward, with no new cases were recorded in regional Victoria.

Daniel Andrews says that means regional Victorian hospitality businesses may open to dine-in customers this week.

" it looks likely that in just a few days' time, regional Victoria will be able to take another step which has direct bearing in relation to pubs, restaurants, cafes. They may look a bit different, it may be much more outdoor than indoor, but those businesses will be able to reopen"

Meanwhile, protesters defied COVID-19 rules on gatherings to attend anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne.

At the Queen Victoria Market, violent scuffles broke out between officers in riot gear and protesters who said the arrests breached their human rights.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Four additional sites under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Karagdagang apat na lugar sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Thousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard?

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

New funding for action on domestic violence