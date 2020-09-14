Victorian businesses receive boost as restrictions set to ease

The state of emergency in Victoria has been extended for another month from September 14.





To ease the pain for businesses, the Andrews government announced a $3 b illion support package of cash grants, tax relief and cashflow support.





Industry Support & Recovery Minister Martin Pakula says the announcement takes the state government's total business support to more than $6 billion.





"This business support is about ensuring we get as many businesses through these next few weeks. Get as many of them to come through the other side to go back to trading, whether they be in retail, whether they be in hospitality or elsewhere"





The number of cases continue to trend downward, with no new cases were recorded in regional Victoria.





Daniel Andrews says that means regional Victorian hospitality businesses may open to dine-in customers this week.





" it looks likely that in just a few days' time, regional Victoria will be able to take another step which has direct bearing in relation to pubs, restaurants, cafes. They may look a bit different, it may be much more outdoor than indoor, but those businesses will be able to reopen"





Meanwhile, protesters defied COVID-19 rules on gatherings to attend anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne.



