His fellow travellers say they were given no explanation about why Labor parliamentarian Khalil Eideh (kuh-LIL EE-deh) could not fly.
Victorian MP stopped from flying into US
Published 3 August 2017 at 11:26am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Victorian state politician is believed to be flying back to Australia after officials in the Canadian city of Vancouver denied him entry to the United States.
