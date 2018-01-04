SBS Filipino

Victorian MP wants tougher standards for international drivers

Victorian MP Sarah Henderson

Victorian MP Sarah Henderson

Published 4 January 2018 at 11:49am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:19am
By Amanda Copp, Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A federal parliamentarian is calling for tougher standards for international drivers in Australia after the holiday road toll finished at staggering numbers.

More than 60 people died on Australian roads during the just-ended official holiday season.

Natarsha Kallios and Amanda Copp have the story.

