Victorian MP wants tougher standards for international drivers

A federal parliamentarian is calling for tougher standards for international drivers in Australia after the holiday road toll finished at staggering numbers.

More than 60 people died on Australian roads during the just-ended official holiday season.

Natarsha Kallios and Amanda Copp have the story.