Victoria's "Click Against Hate" to expand interstate

Created by the Jewish advocacy group, the B'Nai B'rith Anti-Defamation Commission, "Click Against Hate" is designed to help students identify and challenge discriminatory behaviours, particularly online.
Published 21 May 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 21 May 2016 at 1:58pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A program educating primary school children about hate speech, racism and cyber bullying -- among other issues -- could soon expand outside Victoria. Image: Brett Kaye delivers speaking to students. (SBS)
Available in other languages
