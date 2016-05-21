SBS Filipino

Victoria's "Click Against Hate" to expand interstate

Published 21 May 2016
By Luke Waters
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

A program educating primary school children about hate speech, racism and cyber bullying -- among other issues -- could soon expand outside Victoria. Image: Brett Kaye delivers speaking to students. (SBS)

Created by the Jewish advocacy group, the B'Nai B'rith Anti-Defamation Commission, "Click Against Hate" is designed to help students identify and challenge discriminatory behaviours, particularly online.

 

 

