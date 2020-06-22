Victoria's coronavirus outbreak another setback for border re-openings

Highlights Victoria pushes back plans to open pubs, restaurants and other venues to more people to stop a second wave

Growing number of Covid-19 infections in the state appeared to be driven by people who were gathering with family and friends

Some officials are concerned about the potential delay to border re-openings

Victoria has re-imposed strict COVID-19 measures, limiting indoor gatherings to five people, outdoor gatherings to 10 people and maintaining the 20-patron cap for eateries.





It comes as the state records 19 new COVID-19 infections, bringing its total to more than 1800.

















Amid fears of a second outbreak, Victoria's state of emergency has been extended for another four weeks until midnight on the 19th of July.





Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says the majority of recent infections have originated from family clusters.





"It is still a very serious situation. We have had particular concerns around family gatherings. Extended family members across many households are visiting each other even when they have been exhibiting mild symptoms, and very concerningly, even going to work when they have mild symptoms."





Police will heighten enforcement to ensure people abide by the rules, particularly in hotspot areas and during the upcoming school holidays and ski season.





A squad of 500 officers will be deployed to patrol outdoor areas and conduct spot checks of homes, threatening fines of over 1,600 dollars for individuals and 9,900 dollars for businesses.





Police Minister Lisa Neville reveals police have conducted more than 77,000 checks since the beginning of the pandemic.





"Police are ready to go now with that model. They will, as they have throughout this, look to fine those people and enforce against those people who are undertaking deliberate, blatant and obvious breaches. So people should be in no doubt that this is now again serious, and we all have a role to play and that police will take this seriously"





Some officials warn it's another setback for state and territory border re-openings.





Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington is calling for the state's borders to open from the 1st of July, citing struggling businesses and job losses.





Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt is also urging states and territories to follow federal government advice and end border closures.



