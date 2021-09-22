Victoria's lockdown is set to end in late October

Highlights Eighty per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over after expected to have received at least their first vaccination dose by the 26th of September.

Lockdown in Melbourne will be lifted once 70% of Victorian adults are fully vaccinated, expected about 26 October

By Christmas, it is expected family members will be able to gather at home in groups of up to 30 people

The Victorian government has released its roadmap out of lockdown, with restrictions easing as early as the 26th of September.





It comes as the state records 507 new locally acquired cases and one death.





Premier Daniel Andrews says the government will review the reopening plan as case numbers change.





"It'll be done in a staggered and measured and proportionate, a cautious way. But we are opening up, be no doubt about that, and there will be no turning back. We have got to normalise this. We have got to pass through and pass beyond this pandemic."





"Vaccination's critically important, 80 per cent's critically important, but we won't stop at 80 per cent. We will continue to urge people and indeed to require some people to get vaccinated, to drive that number as high as we possibly can drive it"











On the 26th of September, outdoor recreation can return with limits on the number of people in attendance, as well as outdoor personal training sessions with up to five people.





The distance people can travel from their homes will be increased from 10 kilometres to 15 kilometres, and year 12 students can return to schools from the 5th of October.





Lifting of lockdown





When 70 per cent of the state is fully vaccinated, projected around the 26th of October, lockdown in metropolitan Melbourne will end.





Freedoms include gatherings outside for up to 10 fully vaccinated people, the return of physical recreation and community sport training, and the reopening of retail, hairdressers and personal care providers with limits of customers.





All students will be able to return to school for at least part of the week.





Pubs, clubs and entertainment venues can host up to 50 fully vaccinated patrons outside and up to 30 inside, while faith gatherings, funerals and weddings can include 30 fully vaccinated people inside and 100 outside.





When the state records 80 per cent of its residents as fully vaccinated, the restrictions for regional Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne will be brought to the same level.





It's at this stage when up to 10 fully vaccinated people can visit someone's else home, and up to 30 will be allowed to gather outdoors.





Mr Andrews says he hopes that by Christmas Day, up to 30 guests will be allowed in homes and interstate travel can return.





Border bubble





66 LGAs in New South Wales, plus Jervis Bay, would move from an extreme risk zone to a red zone under the travel permit system. Victorians stranded in those areas will be allowed come home where they must then isolate for 14 days and get tested regularly.





The “border bubble” between Victoria and NSW will also be reinstated, excluding locked-down Albury. Anyone in the cross-border area can enter Victoria without a permit from Monday.









