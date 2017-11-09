Vietnam relations with United States

SBS Filipino

Published 9 November 2017 at 5:21pm, updated 13 November 2017 at 6:36pm
By Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Vietnam to join the APEC conference, and talks with ranking world leaders.

We invited Dr Huong Le Thu to give us an insight of the current state of relations between Vietnam ang The United States.

