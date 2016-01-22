Vietnamese Students Fall Victim to Alleged Airfare Fraud

Detectives began investigating after several students claimed they bought tickets to Vietnam through a Facebook page, only to discover their bookings did not exist.
Hundreds of Vietnamese students in Sydney and Melbourne have allegedly been sold fake airline tickets through a social media website. Image: A Boeing Dreamliner from the Vietnam Airlines fleet at the International Paris Airshow in 2015 (Getty Images)
