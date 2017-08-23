Virtual reality and the disappearing needle fears

A new study is showing just how effective interactive computer games can be as a distraction from the pain of invasive medical procedures.
Published 24 August 2017 at 9:56am, updated 24 August 2017 at 1:12pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The colourful and animated world of virtual reality could hold the key to reducing the trauma of needle jabs for children and their parents. Image: Using virtual reality to distract from needles (SBS)
Published 24 August 2017 at 9:56am, updated 24 August 2017 at 1:12pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share