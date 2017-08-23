SBS Filipino

Virtual reality and the disappearing needle fears

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_737316.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 August 2017 at 9:56am, updated 24 August 2017 at 1:12pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The colourful and animated world of virtual reality could hold the key to reducing the trauma of needle jabs for children and their parents. Image: Using virtual reality to distract from needles (SBS)

Published 24 August 2017 at 9:56am, updated 24 August 2017 at 1:12pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new study is showing just how effective interactive computer games can be as a distraction from the pain of invasive medical procedures.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul