SBS Filipino

Virtual reality becoming a reality for many

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_493427.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 May 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 17 May 2016 at 11:19am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Virtual Reality (VR) technology is making a strong comeback as it becomes more affordable to consumers. Image: Virtual reality technology (Maurizio Pesce)

Published 16 May 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 17 May 2016 at 11:19am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Stefan Pernar, managing director of Virtual Reality Ventures (www.vrv.com.au), says it will replace many existing technologies and will have many business and consumer applications

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January