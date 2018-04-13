Virulent 'Brisbane' flu strain prompts calls to vaccinate now

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt receiving last year’s flu vaccine from Dr Brian Morton Source: AAP
Published 13 April 2018 at 5:17pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 5:21pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians are being urged to get vaccinated ahead of the flu season, with a particularly hostile strain expected this year. The World Health Organisation says the Brisbane strain, named after the city where it originated, is among the most deadly forms of the virus in the world.
