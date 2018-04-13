SBS Filipino

Virulent 'Brisbane' flu strain prompts calls to vaccinate now

SBS Filipino

file photo from 2017

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt receiving last year’s flu vaccine from Dr Brian Morton Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 April 2018 at 5:17pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 5:21pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians are being urged to get vaccinated ahead of the flu season, with a particularly hostile strain expected this year. The World Health Organisation says the Brisbane strain, named after the city where it originated, is among the most deadly forms of the virus in the world.

Published 13 April 2018 at 5:17pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 5:21pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul