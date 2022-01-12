Virus cases strain on health systems

Highlights Many frontline workers across Australia are suffering burnout from the latest wave of the virus.

Ambulance Victoria was struck by its second “code red” alert in the past week in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Victorian government had announced the $4 million grant program to send pharmacists and general practitioners to schools after hours to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Ambulance Victoria experienced its second Code Red alert this week and South Australia is closing its testing sites due to scorching temperatures.

















