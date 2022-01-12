Virus cases strain on health systems

Highlights
- Many frontline workers across Australia are suffering burnout from the latest wave of the virus.
- Ambulance Victoria was struck by its second “code red” alert in the past week in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
- Victorian government had announced the $4 million grant program to send pharmacists and general practitioners to schools after hours to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Ambulance Victoria experienced its second Code Red alert this week and South Australia is closing its testing sites due to scorching temperatures.
