Virus cases strain on health systems

Covid 19 burnout

A paramedic outside Melbourne's St Vincent's hospital. Source: AAP

Published 12 January 2022 at 11:31am, updated 12 January 2022 at 12:26pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
As cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to surge across the country, a combination of exhausted frontline workers and hospital staff shortages are pushing the healthcare system to breaking point.

Highlights
  • Many frontline workers across Australia are suffering burnout from the latest wave of the virus.
  • Ambulance Victoria was struck by its second “code red” alert in the past week in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
  • Victorian government had announced the $4 million grant program to send pharmacists and general practitioners to schools after hours to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Ambulance Victoria experienced its second Code Red alert this week and South Australia is closing its testing sites due to scorching temperatures.

 

 

