Virus outbreaks in abattoir and schools

The exterior of Cedar Meats Australia is seen in Melbourne, Monday, May 4, 2020. Victoria has recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases connected to a cluster at Cedar Meats, a meat processing facility. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Cedar Meats Australia is seen in Melbourne, Monday, 4 May, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 5 May 2020 at 3:29pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
A coronavirus outbreak at a Victorian abattoir is behind 19 of the state's 22 new cases, with 34 in total linked to the meatworks. The new cases come as children in Queensland prepare to return to school next week and New South Wales urges more residents to get tested.

