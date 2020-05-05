Virus outbreaks in abattoir and schools

Cedar Meats Australia is seen in Melbourne, Monday, 4 May, 2020. Source: AAP
Published 5 May 2020 at 3:29pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A coronavirus outbreak at a Victorian abattoir is behind 19 of the state's 22 new cases, with 34 in total linked to the meatworks. The new cases come as children in Queensland prepare to return to school next week and New South Wales urges more residents to get tested.
