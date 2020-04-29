Visa rule changes open door to temporary visa applicants with a disability or health condition

Travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic would delay the benefit of the new rules
- the change could potentially open the door for international students, temporary workers and tourists with disabilities who had previously been rejected.
- For years, temporary visa applicants with disabilities or health conditions have been subject to strict immigration health requirements.
- The National Ethnic Disability Alliance has welcomed the move.
CEO of the organisation, Dwayne Cranfield, says the change is a step in the right direction.
the change could potentially open the door for international students, temporary workers and tourists with disabilities who had previously been rejected.