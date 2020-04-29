Visa rule changes open door to temporary visa applicants with a disability or health condition

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic would delay the benefit of the new rules











the change could potentially open the door for international students, temporary workers and tourists with disabilities who had previously been rejected.

For years, temporary visa applicants with disabilities or health conditions have been subject to strict immigration health requirements.

The National Ethnic Disability Alliance has welcomed the move.

























CEO of the organisation, Dwayne Cranfield, says the change is a step in the right direction.

















the change could potentially open the door for international students, temporary workers and tourists with disabilities who had previously been rejected.















