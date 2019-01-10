SBS Filipino

Visas of proven criminals in Australia, cancelled

SBS Filipino

Government cancels visas of 800 proven criminals

Government cancels visas of 800 proven criminals. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2019 at 1:41pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 2:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than 800 criminals were stripped of Australian visas in 2018, with just over 12 per cent involved in child sex offences or child exploitation.

Published 10 January 2019 at 1:41pm, updated 10 January 2019 at 2:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom