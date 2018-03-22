Vision-impaired pair sue bank for discrimination on EFTPOS

Nadia Mattiazzo and Graeme Innes claim Commbank's touchscreen Albert EFTPOS machines do not cater to blind users, breaching the Disability Discrimination Act.
Source: AAP
Published 22 March 2018 at 4:46pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
A pair of vision-impaired Australians have launched discrimination cases against the Commonwealth Bank. Image: Graeme Innes (AAP)
