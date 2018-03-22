SBS Filipino

Vision-impaired pair sue bank for discrimination on EFTPOS

Former disability discrimination commissioner Graeme Innes

Published 22 March 2018 at 4:46pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages

A pair of vision-impaired Australians have launched discrimination cases against the Commonwealth Bank. Image: Graeme Innes (AAP)

Nadia Mattiazzo and Graeme Innes claim Commbank's touchscreen Albert EFTPOS machines do not cater to blind users, breaching the Disability Discrimination Act.

