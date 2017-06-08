Visual Language

These questions come to mind when considering that art is the means by which people from Ub Ubbo can tell their story.
Published 8 June 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 20 June 2017 at 4:14pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
How can we communicate through art? How can we communicate without speaking each others language? What is my form of expression, and how can I continue to make art? Image: Noki Gordulan Cruz (SBS)
Published 8 June 2017 at 12:46pm, updated 20 June 2017 at 4:14pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share