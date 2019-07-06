Viva: Forming intergenerational bonds through playgroups

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Viva: Forming intergenerational bonds through playgroupsPlay07:09SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Playgroup Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.11MB)Published 7 July 2019 at 8:49am, updated 7 July 2019 at 10:47amBy Amy Chien-Yu WangPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Once upon a time, grandparents used to play an active role in the lives of their grandchildren.Published 7 July 2019 at 8:49am, updated 7 July 2019 at 10:47amBy Amy Chien-Yu WangPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesNowadays, with families increasingly living apart, spending time together is a challenge. However, some are finding ways to form new intergenerational bonds from playgroups.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom