VIVA: Taking a gap year

Published 25 June 2018 at 11:24am, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:30am
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Does life feel repetitive, uninspiring or lacking in purpose? If you need to break out of a rut, why not step out of your comfort zone and start exploring new ways to thrive?
