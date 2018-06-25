SBS Filipino

VIVA: Taking a gap year

SBS Filipino

Credit: Supplied by Chris Herrmann

Credit: Supplied by Chris Herrmann Source: Credit: Supplied by Chris Herrmann

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2018 at 11:24am, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:30am
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Does life feel repetitive, uninspiring or lacking in purpose? If you need to break out of a rut, why not step out of your comfort zone and start exploring new ways to thrive?

Published 25 June 2018 at 11:24am, updated 30 November 2018 at 10:30am
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom