KEY POINTS
- While the No campaign is promising to investigate how federal money is being spent, a new poll has given those pushing for constitutional change hope there is still time to secure a Yes result.
- Prepolling on a Voice to Parliament has finally begun in New South Wales, the A-C-T, Queensland and South Australia after early voting stations opened on Tuesday (3 October).
- The latest Guardian Essential Poll has found that 43 per cent of Australians are now planning to vote yes. The no vote is still much higher at 49 per cent, with 8 per cent still unsure.
Voice campaigners out in force
SBS Filipino
04/10/202305:54