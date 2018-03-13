Volunteer calls in mother language a boost to elderly

It has already given many a new outlook on life and allowed others to voice the issues they face.
Lebanese Red Cross members walk along with Shiite Muslims, while hitting their heads by hands Source: AAP
Published 13 March 2018 at 2:40pm, updated 13 March 2018 at 2:49pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The social isolation of elderly migrants is a matter poorly researched and little understood. But the Red Cross is trialling a phone service in Queensland that helps the elderly reconnect with the world around them through weekly phone calls in their mother languages. Image: The Red Cross symbol (AAP)
Published 13 March 2018 at 2:40pm, updated 13 March 2018 at 2:49pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share