Volunteering helps create better communities and build lasting friendships

highlights The height of the pandemic has seen an increase of volunteers in their communities

Volunteering helps overcome one's loneliness and isolation

Show how much you value and appreciate the great work volunteers do, Recognise, Reconnect, Reimagine this National Volunteer Week

Volunteering helps newly arrived migrants network and build lasting friendships in their communities











'Volunteering is about innovation, identifying a need and providing a solution' says Mark Pearce, CEO, Volunteering Australia





