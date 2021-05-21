Volunteering helps create better communities and build lasting friendships

highlights
- The height of the pandemic has seen an increase of volunteers in their communities
- Volunteering helps overcome one's loneliness and isolation
- Show how much you value and appreciate the great work volunteers do, Recognise, Reconnect, Reimagine this National Volunteer Week
Volunteering helps newly arrived migrants network and build lasting friendships in their communities
'Volunteering is about innovation, identifying a need and providing a solution' says Mark Pearce, CEO, Volunteering Australia
