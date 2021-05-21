SBS Filipino

Volunteering helps create better communities and build lasting friendships

SBS Filipino

national volunteer week, migrant communities, volunteering, Migrante Australia

'Being involved and getting involved in community does a lot for self esteem and knowing you made someone's life better' M Pearce, Volunteering Australia Source: Volunteering Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2021 at 4:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

One of the best ways to be an active member of your community is through volunteering.

Published 21 May 2021 at 4:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
highlights
  • The height of the pandemic has seen an increase of volunteers in their communities
  • Volunteering helps overcome one's loneliness and isolation
  • Show how much you value and appreciate the great work volunteers do, Recognise, Reconnect, Reimagine this National Volunteer Week
Volunteering helps newly arrived migrants network and build lasting friendships in their communities

 

'Volunteering is about innovation, identifying a need and providing a solution' says Mark Pearce, CEO, Volunteering Australia

Advertisement
Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?