SBS Filipino

Volunteering, tower of strength in our communities.

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_681384.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 4:13pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are around 5.8 million Australians who participate in volunteering activities and programs. Volunteering has become a source of strength in communities. Volunteers are trained and supported by local community based organizations known as Volunteering Support Services. Recent changes have put Volunteering Support Services at risk. Volunteering Australia's Adrienne Picone tells us more.

Published 10 May 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 4:13pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
8-14 May is National Volunteer Week 



Image: Getty Images

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul