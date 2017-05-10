Volunteering, tower of strength in our communities.

Published 10 May 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 4:13pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are around 5.8 million Australians who participate in volunteering activities and programs. Volunteering has become a source of strength in communities. Volunteers are trained and supported by local community based organizations known as Volunteering Support Services. Recent changes have put Volunteering Support Services at risk. Volunteering Australia's Adrienne Picone tells us more.
Published 10 May 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 4:13pm