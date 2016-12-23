SBS Filipino

Voter trust in government at an all-time low

SBS Filipino

Independent Senator Nick Xenophon at a polling booth in Glynde, Adelaide

Independent Senator Nick Xenophon at a polling booth in Glynde, Adelaide Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 December 2016 at 11:01am, updated 23 December 2016 at 11:08am
By Marija Jovanovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Researchers at the Australian National University say record lows in voter trust in the government and faith in democracy should be a wake-up call for all Australian politicians. Image: Independent Senator Nick Xenophon at a polling booth in Glynde, Adelaide (AAP)

Published 23 December 2016 at 11:01am, updated 23 December 2016 at 11:08am
By Marija Jovanovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A review of this year's federal election shows a similar voter reaction in Australia to the United States during its recent election campaign and during the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January