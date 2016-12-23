Voter trust in government at an all-time low

A review of this year's federal election shows a similar voter reaction in Australia to the United States during its recent election campaign and during the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom.
Independent Senator Nick Xenophon at a polling booth in Glynde, Adelaide Source: AAP
Published 23 December 2016 at 11:01am, updated 23 December 2016 at 11:08am
By Marija Jovanovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Researchers at the Australian National University say record lows in voter trust in the government and faith in democracy should be a wake-up call for all Australian politicians. Image: Independent Senator Nick Xenophon at a polling booth in Glynde, Adelaide (AAP)
Published 23 December 2016 at 11:01am, updated 23 December 2016 at 11:08am
By Marija Jovanovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share