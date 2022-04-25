SBS Filipino

VOX POP: What platforms do you think the leaders should focus on for this upcoming federal election?

Published 25 April 2022 at 11:30am
By TJ Correa
Immigration and aged care are among the issues that people want the government to prioritise.

Highlights
  • More than 17 million Australians enrolled to vote in the May 21 federal elections.
  • Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is still in isolation after contracting COVID-19 but said they’re gaining momentum and will not stop in the campaign.
  • Campaigns are on hold today to commemorate ANZAC Day and Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended the dawn service in Darwin.
Listen to the audio:

VOX POP: What platforms do you think the leaders should focus on for this upcoming federal election? image

Boses ng Bayan: Ano ang mga platapormang nais mong tutukan ngayong halalan sa Australya?

25/04/202206:50


