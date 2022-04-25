VOX POP: What platforms do you think the leaders should focus on for this upcoming federal election?

Highlights
- More than 17 million Australians enrolled to vote in the May 21 federal elections.
- Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is still in isolation after contracting COVID-19 but said they’re gaining momentum and will not stop in the campaign.
- Campaigns are on hold today to commemorate ANZAC Day and Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended the dawn service in Darwin.
Boses ng Bayan: Ano ang mga platapormang nais mong tutukan ngayong halalan sa Australya?
SBS Filipino
25/04/202206:50
