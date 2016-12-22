SBS Filipino

W-A News and first dawn masses in St Mary's Cathedral in Perth

One of the night masses at St Mary's Cathedral

One of the night masses at St Mary's Cathedral Source: Cielo Franklin

Published 22 December 2016 at 3:16pm, updated 22 December 2016 at 4:20pm
W-A News: Roe protest ramps up near Beeliar wetlands as police make arrests Image: One of the night masses at St Mary's Cathedral (Cielo Franklin)

One Nation senator Rod Culleton insists he won't be made bankrupt

 

WA State Government introduces tougher laws for careless drivers

 

New 'Clever Buoy' shark detection system set to begin at City Beach

 

Labor promises more alcohol, drug tests on Perth roads

 

Sale of energy drinks to children should be banned: WA researchers

 

Portable decorative ethanol burners will be banned in WA pending further safety investigations

 

Elizabeth Quay water park to reopen within days

 

And first Christmas masses at St Mary's Cathedral in Perth, being attended by many FIlipinos.

 

