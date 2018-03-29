WA childcare workers walk off the job for higher pay; Perth Airport link tunnel borer machine shut down after 'ground disturbances'; Perth Children's Hospital cleared for opening after lead contamination woes; Mass whale stranding in Hamelin Bay prompts shark alert; First direct London to WA flight arrives; ‘Silent killer’: WA campaign targets driver fatigue
Published 29 March 2018 at 12:18pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:56am
By Cielo Franklin, Louie Tolentino
Image: Childcare workers and their supporters take part in a protest for equal pay in Sydney. (AAP Image/Paul Miller)
