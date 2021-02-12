SBS Filipino

WA eases COVID-19 restrictions

Members of the public exercise wearing masks along the foreshore at Cottesloe beach in Perth, Monday, 1 February, 2021.

Source: AAP

Published 12 February 2021 at 12:02pm, updated 12 February 2021 at 12:07pm
By Hazel Salas
Source: SBS

After a five-day lockdown, wearing of face mask is still mandatory in Perth, Peel, and Southwest regions of Western Australia.

Highlights
  • Exemption from wearing a face mask during exercise is granted
  • There will be easing in the transitioning period to maintain safety in the state
  • Starting Sunday, hospitality venues can accept more customers
Although it is still mandatory to wear a face mask, locals have aired their sentiments on wearing it while exercising.

Base on the rules of the World Health Organisation, it is not appropriate to wear a face mask especially when exercising as it affects oxygenation.

As a result, Western Australians are exempted to wear a face mask only when exercising.

 Meanwhile, since there are no new COVID-19 cases in Western Australia after a week of lockdown, there will be easing of restrictions during the transitioning period to maintain safety in the state.

Starting this Sunday, hospitality venues such as restaurants and bars, as well as cinemas and community centres can accept more customers in accordance with the 4 square meter rule.

There is also a 150 capacity for weddings, funerals, as well as indoor and outdoor community sports centres.

Western Australians are happy with the careful implementation of the lockdown and so far, no new cases of the virus have been recorded.

However the government is encouraging residents to keep wearing the face mask and wash hands regularly.

