WA eases COVID-19 restrictions

Highlights Exemption from wearing a face mask during exercise is granted

There will be easing in the transitioning period to maintain safety in the state

Starting Sunday, hospitality venues can accept more customers

Although it is still mandatory to wear a face mask, locals have aired their sentiments on wearing it while exercising.





Base on the rules of the World Health Organisation, it is not appropriate to wear a face mask especially when exercising as it affects oxygenation.





As a result, Western Australians are exempted to wear a face mask only when exercising.





Advertisement

Meanwhile, since there are no new COVID-19 cases in Western Australia after a week of lockdown, there will be easing of restrictions during the transitioning period to maintain safety in the state.





Starting this Sunday, hospitality venues such as restaurants and bars, as well as cinemas and community centres can accept more customers in accordance with the 4 square meter rule.





There is also a 150 capacity for weddings, funerals, as well as indoor and outdoor community sports centres.





Western Australians are happy with the careful implementation of the lockdown and so far, no new cases of the virus have been recorded.





However the government is encouraging residents to keep wearing the face mask and wash hands regularly.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10 -11 am