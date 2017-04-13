WA households worry about power prices

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_664477.JPG

Published 13 April 2017 at 11:51am
Available in other languages

Perth report. summary of latest news from WA by Cielo Franklin Image: electricity lines (AAP)

Perth Children's Hospital needs 'remarkable turnaround' to open before late 2017, Minister says; Roe 8 environmental damage could take decades to restore, according to experts; WA households worried about power prices; Care receivership leaves more than 100 Perth factory jobs in limbo; Shark Shield owners developing bigger scale virtual shark barriers

