WA Parliament Passes Bill on Perth Expansion

Published 3 March 2016 at 11:46am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Cielo Franklin, Annalyn Violata
Perth Report. Summary of latest relevant news from WA by Cielo Franklin Image: Perth skyline (AAP)

City of Perth to expand after WA Parliament passes controversial bill; Request to reallocate shark net funds from Sorrento to Quinns Rocks rejected by Government; Bacteria problems at Elizabeth Quay water park can be fixed, Minister Kim Hames says; Elder abuse: Advocare logs 600-plus calls for help to protect finances from family exploitation; Why Perth is one of the best cities in the world to live in

 





