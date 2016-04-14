SBS Filipino

WA Votes could be Critical in Federal Election

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_486429.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 April 2016 at 10:21am, updated 14 April 2016 at 1:20pm
By Ryan Emery
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Western Australia is a lonely place for Labor's federal lower-house MPs. There are only three of them, whereas the Liberal Party has 12, including the party's deputy leader Julie Bishop. Image: Bill Shorten, centre, with WA Labor hopefuls (SBS)

Published 14 April 2016 at 10:21am, updated 14 April 2016 at 1:20pm
By Ryan Emery
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But there is a feeling among Labor ranks that this federal election may actually bring them some new seats.

 

The polls are looking good, they have some star candidates, and the state Liberal Government is decidedly unpopular.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January