Lawyers say wage fraud is escalating and the government needs to step in fast.
Wage fraud is escalating: lawyers
Published 10 July 2017 at 1:56pm, updated 10 July 2017 at 1:58pm
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Subway franchisee is due to face court for allegedly short-changing a Chinese worker more than $16,000. Image: Maurice Blackburn lawyer Giri Sivaraman - SBS
Published 10 July 2017 at 1:56pm, updated 10 July 2017 at 1:58pm
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share