SBS Filipino

Wages, working conditions for 'delivery riders' questioned

SBS Filipino

The TWU’s Tony Sheldon at a protest in Melbourne

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 February 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 5 February 2018 at 3:50pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A union survey has raised questions about the wages and working conditions for so-called delivery riders in Australia. Image: The TWUs Tony Sheldon at a protest in Melbourne (SBS)

Published 5 February 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 5 February 2018 at 3:50pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It suggests most are paid below-average wages and many are encountering other significant issues.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul