Wages, working conditions for 'delivery riders' questioned

It suggests most are paid below-average wages and many are encountering other significant issues.
Source: SBS
Published 5 February 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 5 February 2018 at 3:50pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A union survey has raised questions about the wages and working conditions for so-called delivery riders in Australia. Image: The TWUs Tony Sheldon at a protest in Melbourne (SBS)
Published 5 February 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 5 February 2018 at 3:50pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share