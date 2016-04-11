Want to Taste Camelchino?

A man is in a serious condition after a giant gum tree fell on him; two dirt bike rider colliled, resulting to the death of one in Coomera bushland; a Sunshine Coast coffee shop attracts tourists for its unusual Camelchino, with camel milk which is said to be good for lactose intolerant people.
Published 11 April 2016 at 12:46pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
