Want to Taste Camelchino?

Published 11 April 2016 at 12:46pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Queensland News. Summary of latest news in the state by Erwin Cabucos. Image: Camelchino at Glass House Grind in Sunshine Coast (facebook)

A man is in a serious condition after a giant gum tree fell on him; two dirt bike rider colliled, resulting to the death of one in Coomera bushland; a Sunshine Coast coffee shop attracts tourists for its unusual Camelchino, with camel milk which is said to be good for lactose intolerant people.

