Warning about dangers of drug-resistant superbugs

Published 5 July 2017 at 2:31pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Doctors warn drug-resistant superbugs are on the rise, with patients showing antibiotic-resistant infections presenting every week. Image: Sandra Hocking with ailing leg (SBS)

Infectious-disease researchers blame an overuse of the drugs and the prescription of antibiotics to treat viral infections such as the common cold.

 





