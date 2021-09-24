Warning against questionable online classes targeting international students outside of Australia

Highlights
- There are cases where student visa applications have been rejected despite having a certificate of enrolment for online classes
- The recent lockdown has seen an increase in abuse experienced by international students from their employers, particularly those who are employed on a cash-on-hand basis
- There has been an increase in incidents of domestic abuse experienced by international students
Many are encouraged to enrol in online classes and assume that their student visas will be automatically approved.
"Over the course of one year, we were able to file around 50 complaints of cases of education trafficking. We are starting a campaign that will allow us to lobby to help create awareness and eventually policies against education trafficking" Ness Gavanzo, coordinator, Support Network for International Students
