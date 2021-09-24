SBS Filipino

Warning against questionable online classes targeting international students outside of Australia

"Many international students are lured under the premise that by enrolling in an on-line course their student visa will be approved" N Gavanzo, SNIS Source: Julia M Cameron from Pexels

Published 24 September 2021 at 4:39pm, updated 29 September 2021 at 9:56am
By Maridel Martinez
There has been an increase in scams targeting international students outside Australia to enrol for online courses.

Highlights
  • There are cases where student visa applications have been rejected despite having a certificate of enrolment for online classes
  • The recent lockdown has seen an increase in abuse experienced by international students from their employers, particularly those who are employed on a cash-on-hand basis
  • There has been an increase in incidents of domestic abuse experienced by international students
Many are encouraged to enrol in online classes and assume that their student visas will be automatically approved.

 

"Over the course of one year, we were able to file around 50 complaints of cases of education trafficking. We are starting a campaign that will allow us to lobby to help create awareness and eventually policies against education trafficking" Ness Gavanzo, coordinator, Support Network for International Students

